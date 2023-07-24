Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Weekend stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 12:16 pm
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating a stabbing on July 22, 2023 that sent one person to hospital. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating a stabbing on July 22, 2023 that sent one person to hospital. Peterborough Police Service
Police are continuing to investigate a weekend stabbing that sent one person to hospital in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Stewart and Murray streets.

Officers located a male victim, who was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

On Monday morning, police said the victim required surgery and is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not stated if any arrests have been made.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or video in the area at the time to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

