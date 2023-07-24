Weekend stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are continuing to investigate a weekend stabbing that sent one person to hospital in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Stewart and Murray streets.

Officers located a male victim, who was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

On Monday morning, police said the victim required surgery and is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not stated if any arrests have been made.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or video in the area at the time to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

