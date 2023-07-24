1 arrested after early morning stabbing in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another was arrested following a reported stabbing in Cobourg, Ont., early Monday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Major Street near University Avenue.

Police determined the victim left the scene and went to a residence in the area of Division Street and University Avenue.

The 29-year-old man was located and transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Their investigation has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Cobourg man. Charges were not provided.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing in Cobourg later Monday, police said.

Earlier Monday police stated they were investigating a “critical incident” in the town. Two residences have been cordoned off and the public have been advised to avoid the area.

The municipal police are receiving assistance from Northumberland OPP and the Port Hope Police Service.

“This investigation is ongoing,” Cobourg police stated. “There is no concern for public safety at this time.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

More to come.