Crime

1 arrested after early morning stabbing in Cobourg, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 9:08 am
Police have cordoned off this residence on Major Street in Cobourg, Ont., and another on Division Street as part of an investigation into a stabbing on July 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Police have cordoned off this residence on Major Street in Cobourg, Ont., and another on Division Street as part of an investigation into a stabbing on July 24, 2023. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another was arrested following a reported stabbing in Cobourg, Ont., early Monday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Major Street near University Avenue.

Police determined the victim left the scene and went to a residence in the area of Division Street and University Avenue.

The 29-year-old man was located and transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Their investigation has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Cobourg man. Charges were not provided.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing in Cobourg later Monday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Monday police stated they were investigating  a “critical incident” in the town. Two residences have been cordoned off and the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Police have cordoned off this residence on Division Street in Cobourg, Ont., on July 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Police have cordoned off this residence on Division Street in Cobourg, Ont., on July 24, 2023. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

The municipal police are receiving assistance from Northumberland OPP and the Port Hope Police Service.

“This investigation is ongoing,” Cobourg police stated. “There is no concern for public safety at this time.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

More to come.

