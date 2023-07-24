Menu

Crime

1 woman dead, 1 injured after downtown assault: Calgary police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 7:26 am
Police presence at a downtown apartment building after an assault on July 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Police presence at a downtown apartment building after an assault on July 23, 2023. Global News
One woman is dead and another is injured after police responded to reports of an assault at a downtown Calgary apartment Sunday.

On Sunday at around 4 p.m., police went to an apartment building in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest after hearing about an assault.

Police said they found two injured women. Both were taken to the hospital. One suffered minor injuries, while the other was in critical condition and died of her injuries a short time later.

One man was taken into custody and is believed to be associated with the victims, police said.

Trending Now

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

Police also ask that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

