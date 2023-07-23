Vehicle fails to stop at border entering B.C., crashes on Highway 99

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken into custody after failing to stop for inspection at the Peace Arch Crossing heading into B.C.

Surrey RCMP said the sole occupant of the suspected stolen vehicle was found after a serious crash on Highway 99 near 24th Avenue, roughly six kilometres from the border.

The crash happened sometime around 8:15 Saturday night. The vehicle sustained serious damage after rolling several times and came to a rest in some bushes.

The vehicle caught fire, which spread to the nearby greenery but was doused quickly.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle by himself, and shortly after, had an “altercation” with police where a conducted energy weapon was deployed. The suspect was taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

1:16 Multiple deaths in fiery Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke police say

“The Canada Border Services Agency can confirm that an incident occurred on July 22, 2023 when a vehicle failed to stop at the primary inspection booth while entering Canada at the Douglas port of entry,” a CBSA spokesperson said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“All travellers wishing to enter Canada must present themselves to the CBSA at a designated port of entry. Failure to report to CBSA upon entry into Canada is a serious offence and may result in penalties or charges.

“The CBSA works closely with its enforcement partners to ensure that anyone attempting to enter Canada without reporting to the CBSA is located and brought to the CBSA for examination.

“The CBSA’s usual policy is to immediately notify the local police when a person fails to stop at a border crossing. In this case, the CBSA notified the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), who intervened and took control of the individual.”

Global News has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.