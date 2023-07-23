Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Ross More Lake wildfire balloons to 1,800 hectares overnight

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Dealing with wildfire smoke: Lung Saskatchewan'
Dealing with wildfire smoke: Lung Saskatchewan
WATCH: The battle against wildfire smoke has been off and on this summer.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Part of the City of Kamloops has been put on evacuation alert due to the threat of the Ross More Lake fire burning 13 kilometres south of the city.

The fire began Friday afternoon and has already grown to 1,800 hectares and is out of control.

Smoke from this wildfire is highly visible to the City of Kamloops, surrounding communities, Highway 5, and Highway 5A.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was burning at a rank 4 on Saturday, prompting a heavy equipment task force to be activated for this incident.

This wildfire is listed as a Fire of Note on the BC Wildfire Service website, meaning it’s highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

Trending Now

A total of 327 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) and Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands) are on evacuation alert as well as one property in the Electoral Area “O” (Lower North Thompson).

Story continues below advertisement

An evacuation order is now in effect for approximately 49 addressed properties in the following areas of Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) and Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands).

More on Canada
WildfireBC wildfiresKamloopsWildfire SmokeThompson Nicola Regional Districtfire of noteross more lake wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices