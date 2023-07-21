RCMP make arrest in deadly Prince George home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Prince George, B.C., say they’ve made an arrest in a home invasion that left a woman dead.

Police said the attack happened on Tuesday, at a home in the 2100-block of Upland Street.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, has not been identified. At the time, police said they believed the incident was targeted and that there was no wider threat to the public.

On Friday, Mounties said they had arrested one person, but that charges have not yet been approved.

The suspect remains in custody on unrelated matters, police said.

The Prince George RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the file, with support from forensic services, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.