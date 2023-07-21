Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP make arrest in deadly Prince George home invasion

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 4:50 pm
Prince George RCMP say one person has been arrested in a deadly home invasion earlier this week. The suspect has not been charged yet, but remains in custody. View image in full screen
Prince George RCMP say one person has been arrested in a deadly home invasion earlier this week. The suspect has not been charged yet, but remains in custody. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Prince George, B.C., say they’ve made an arrest in a home invasion that left a woman dead.

Police said the attack happened on Tuesday, at a home in the 2100-block of Upland Street.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, has not been identified. At the time, police said they believed the incident was targeted and that there was no wider threat to the public.

Click to play video: 'Prince George home invasion victim dies'
Prince George home invasion victim dies

On Friday, Mounties said they had arrested one person, but that charges have not yet been approved.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect remains in custody on unrelated matters, police said.

The Prince George RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the file, with support from forensic services, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

 

More on Crime
Home InvasionPrince GeorgeMountieswoman killedPrince George RCMPWoman deadfatal home invasiondeadly home invasionPrince George home invasionprince george fatal home invasionwoman killed home invasion
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices