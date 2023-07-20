Prince George RCMP investigate deaths of 2 women 1 day apart

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Prince George, B.C., are investigating the seperate suspicious deaths of two women less than 24 hours apart.

On Monday, police were called to the North Star Inn in the 1500 block of Victoria Street to reports of a deceased woman.

The detachment’s serious crime unit responded and deemed the death suspicious. Forensics investigators and the BC Coroners Service are looking into the death.

Then on Tuesday, police were called to a home invasion in the 2100 block of Upland Street, “which resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman,” Mounties said in a media release.

The detachment’s serious crime unit is working that file, and said they believe the incident was targeted and that there was no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information on either death is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

