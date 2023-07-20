Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince George RCMP investigate deaths of 2 women 1 day apart

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 4:42 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Prince George, B.C., are investigating the seperate suspicious deaths of two women less than 24 hours apart.

On Monday, police were called to the North Star Inn in the 1500 block of Victoria Street to reports of a deceased woman.

The detachment’s serious crime unit responded and deemed the death suspicious. Forensics investigators and the BC Coroners Service are looking into the death.

Then on Tuesday, police were called to a home invasion in the 2100 block of Upland Street, “which resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman,” Mounties said in a media release.

The detachment’s serious crime unit is working that file, and said they believe the incident was targeted and that there was no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information on either death is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peer crisis response teams coming to 3 more B.C. communities'
Peer crisis response teams coming to 3 more B.C. communities

 

More on Crime
RCMPHomicideSuspicious DeathHome InvasionPrince GeorgeFatalityPrince George RCMPfatal home invasionserious crimes unitprince george suspicious deathtwo women dead
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices