Crime

Quebec nursing assistant charged with sexual assault at care home, more victims possible

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 3:21 pm
Why did more than half of Quebec nursing students fail licensing exam?
WATCH: Why did more than half of Quebec nursing students fail licensing exam? Felicia Parrillo reports – Nov 15, 2022
Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Police in Laval, Que., say they believe a male nursing assistant at a local care home (CHSLD) who was arrested for alleged sex crimes in the spring may have had more victims and are asking people to come forward.

Investigators from the Service de police de Laval (SPL) sex crimes squad arrested Abdeslam El Asri back on March 28 of this year.

Investigators from the Service de police de Laval sex crimes squad arrested Abdeslam El Asri, 55, on March 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Investigators from the Service de police de Laval sex crimes squad arrested Abdeslam El Asri, 55, on March 28, 2023. Service de Police de Laval/Handout

The 55-year-old is suspected of several incidents of sexual assault toward other staff at the residence between October 2022 and February 2023.

El Asri appeared in court on July 10 on three counts of sexual assault and was released with conditions. His case will return to court on Sept. 27.

Laval police are asking anyone who may have been a target of his sexual misconduct and assaults to contact authorities online or by phone confidentially at 450-662-4636.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available. See here for a list of resources on where to get help.

