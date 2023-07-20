‘Extensive fire’ seen at Sirrocco drive strip mall: Calgary fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire was spotted in the Southwest community of Signal Hill at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday at a strip mall in the 1800 block of Sirocco Drive.

A person driving by the strip mall called the emergency crews and said smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

Paul Wiens, Calgary district fire Chief, said the buildings had “extensive fire” coming from the roof.

At one point, 18 different fire apparatuses were helping fight this fire, including three ariel trucks.

Calgary Fire said it had Enmax turn off the power to half the building and ATCO block all gas.

The power remained on for the other half of the building to try and help keep perishable merchandise.

Wiens said that for some businesses, the damage is catastrophic and they will likely be unable to return to regular operations for a while. Some may have total losses.

Fire crews will remain on location for a few hours to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined but there are no reported injuries.