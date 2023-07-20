Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Extensive fire’ seen at Sirrocco drive strip mall: Calgary fire

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 8:42 am
Fire crews at a strip mall fire in Calgary from July 20,2023. View image in full screen
Fire crews at a strip mall fire in Calgary from July 20,2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire was spotted in the Southwest community of Signal Hill at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday at a strip mall in the 1800 block of Sirocco Drive.

A person driving by the strip mall called the emergency crews and said smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

Paul Wiens, Calgary district fire Chief, said the buildings had “extensive fire” coming from the roof.

At one point, 18 different fire apparatuses were helping fight this fire, including three ariel trucks.

Calgary Fire said it had Enmax turn off the power to half the building and ATCO block all gas.

The power remained on for the other half of the building to try and help keep perishable merchandise.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Wiens said that for some businesses, the damage is catastrophic and they will likely be unable to return to regular operations for a while. Some may have total losses.

Fire crews will remain on location for a few hours to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined but there are no reported injuries.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
FireCalgary FireEnmaxAtcoNorthwest Calgarystrip mallTotal Losscatastropic damageSiroccco strip mallSirocco drive N.W.Sirocco strip mall fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices