Fire

Southwest Calgary home may need to be torn down after structure fire

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 9:51 pm
According to a Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spokesperson, emergency crews responded to calls about a house on fire at the 40 block of Sierra Nevada Close Southwest at 6:30 p.m.
According to a Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spokesperson, emergency crews responded to calls about a house on fire at the 40 block of Sierra Nevada Close Southwest at 6:30 p.m. Global News
A southwest Calgary home may have to be torn down after a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

According to a Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spokesperson, emergency crews responded to calls about a house on fire at the 40 block of Sierra Nevada Close Southwest at 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters said a two-storey house caught on fire and the flames spread to a neighbouring house.

One person was home in the source home at the time of the fire but evacuated safely. No one was in the neighbouring home during the incident.

Both homes were seriously damaged, the spokesperson said. The source home may need to be torn down due to how extensive the damage is.

Both families will not be able to return home tonight, CFD said.

A fire investigator has been called to investigate the incident.

