Unionized Manitoba liquor workers officially on strike

Union workers at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are officially on strike.

Job action started Wednesday morning with unionized employees on the picket lines.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) issued a strike notice last week, indicating plans for around 1,400 workers to hold a one-day, provincewide walkout.

The union has been without a contract since last March.

MGEU president Kyle Ross says the union is pushing for a fair and reasonable deal and that frontline workers need fair compensation to keep up with inflation.

Global News has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for comment.