Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Unionized Manitoba liquor workers officially on strike

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 10:42 am
A Manitoba Liquor Mart. View image in full screen
A Manitoba Liquor Mart. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Union workers at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are officially on strike.

Job action started Wednesday morning with unionized employees on the picket lines.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) issued a strike notice last week, indicating plans for around 1,400 workers to hold a one-day, provincewide walkout.

Story continues below advertisement

The union has been without a contract since last March.

MGEU president Kyle Ross says the union is pushing for a fair and reasonable deal and that frontline workers need fair compensation to keep up with inflation.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for comment.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba liquor workers to go on strike with planned walkout'
Manitoba liquor workers to go on strike with planned walkout

 

More on Money
StrikeManitoba Liquor and LotteriesMGEUManitoba Government and General Employees' UnionUnion WorkersKyle Rossliquor strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices