Manitoba liquor workers to go on strike with planned walkout

Union workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries have issued a strike notice, with plans to hold a one-day, provincewide walkout on July 19.

Represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, approximately 1,400 workers will be part of the strike action beginning at 7 a.m. next Wednesday. It also includes workers at the Liquor Distribution Centre and those in supporting business operations, which includes information technology, purchasing and administration.

“This is absolutely not the position our members wanted to be in, but frankly we were forced here,” said union president Kyle Ross.

In a press release on July 14, the union said workers had been working under an expired contract since March 2022. According to Ross, an offer from the employer — which would provide a two per cent increase annually for four years — wasn’t enough.

“It certainly wouldn’t help retain the workers who are leaving for better pay at places like Walmart and Sobey’s – and it falls far short of the pay increases that the premier and her cabinet are taking,” said Ross. “A strike is and always will be the last resort.”

Union members are expected to refuse all overtime following the July 19 walkout. Further strike actions could be announced if a “fair deal” isn’t reached.

Global News has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for comment.