Girls in Gear camp aims to inspire more girls to pursue careers in firefighting

A summer camp in Kingston is looking to get girls interested in pursuing a career in firefighting.

Girls in Gear has partnered with Kingston Fire & Rescue to welcome 30 high school girls to their camp and teach them firefighting skills.

“It’s an opportunity for girls to see women do the work we do,” says Ann Bryan, a first-class firefighter for Kingston Fire & Rescue.

“It gives them a chance to do some of the skills that we do.”

Some of those skills the girls are learning are auto extrication, ladder evolution and catching hydrants.

The girls in the camp say learning from other female firefighters shows that they also can perform all of those skills.

“It’s great to see women in the firefighting field,” says Kailee Matthey, one of the participants.

“I see myself represented in firefighting.”

While Matthey does not see herself pursuing a full-time career in firefighting, she does have aspirations to join the fire service.

“I would love to become a volunteer firefighter,” she says.

“I would like to give back to my community because they’ve given me so much through this opportunity.”

This is the first year Girls in Gear has hosted its summer camp in Kingston, and it runs from July 17 to 20.