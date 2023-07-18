Body recovered from fire-damaged shed behind Lethbridge McDonald’s

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating the death of an unidentified male whose body was found in a shed behind a fast food restaurant last week.
Officers responded to a storage shed next to the McDonald’s location in the 500 block of University Drive in the early afternoon hours of Friday, July 14, after restoration company workers found the remains.
According to police, the shed had been damaged in a fire on July 3 and the workers had been sent to repair it.
As of Monday, police had yet to identify the deceased, confirm his age or determine how he died.
His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary where an autopsy will be conducted.
