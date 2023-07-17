Menu

Share

Share

Fire

Wildfire spotted near Lake Okanagan Resort; boaters asked to stay away from water bombers

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 10:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Impact of B.C. wildfires on food banks'
Impact of B.C. wildfires on food banks
This current wildfire season is on track to be one of the worst in B.C. history. And with communities across the province impacted, there's concern about the strain it could put on already struggling food banks. Dan Huang-Taylor, Executive Director at Food Banks BC, shares the details.
A highly-visible wildfire burning around 15 kilometres north of West Kelowna is getting an aerial and ground attack.

BC Wildfire Service said it was responding to the wildfire located on the west side of Okanagan Lake, near Lake Okanagan Resort, with multiple aircraft and ground personnel.

The fire was spotted just after 6 p.m. Monday and was mapped at two hectares in size.

Click to play video: 'Heat, dry conditions and lightning strikes fuel B.C. wildfire season'
Heat, dry conditions and lightning strikes fuel B.C. wildfire season

“Aircraft are utilizing Okanagan Lake as a water source to respond to this incident,” The BC Wildfire Service wrote in a tweet.

“We would like to advise the public to leave the area immediately. Boaters must stay back so aircraft can conduct their work safely.”

Under B.C.’s Wildfire Act, a boater getting in the way of firefighting aircraft could face a violation ticket fine of $1,150 or an administrative penalty of up to $100,000.

Violators could also be charged with an offence under the Wildfire Act, which carries a maximum fine of $100,000.

West KelownaBC Wildfire Serviceokanagan lakeBC wildfires 2023aerial attackLake Okanagan Resortground attack
