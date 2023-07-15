1 person dead after two vehicle collision in Township of Calder

See more sharing options

COCHRANE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision that left one dead in the Township of Calder.

Officers from the James Bay OPP detachment responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 11, near Highway 668, on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for around 15 hours.

OPP officers continue to investigate with assistance from the Traffic Incident Management Team unit.

No other information has been released.