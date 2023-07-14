Robbery streak comes to an end as suspect arrested by Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man is facing numerous charges for an assault and a series of robberies this week, primarily in Toronto’s east end.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., the suspect robbed a victim in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues, Toronto police said.

It’s further alleged that on Tuesday at about 2 p.m., the same suspect used a firearm to rob a victim in the Queen and Abell streets area, near Dufferin Street.

Investigators said that the suspect continued this streak of thefts, robbing a victim around 2 a.m. Wednesday, in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.

On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., police said the same suspect allegedly assaulted a victim in the Donlands and Cosburn avenues area, before he was located and arrested by police.

Omar Leo Boussou, 29, is facing multiple charges including robbery, assault and several firearm-related offences. Police have released his image as they are concerned there may be more victims.