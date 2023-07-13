Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. campground owner says pothole-ridden road is driving away tourists

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 4:06 pm
The owner of Meat Cove Campground is imploring the provincial government to fix up a four-kilometre stretch of road leading to the site, which he says is full of potholes and driving tourists away. View image in full screen
The owner of Meat Cove Campground is imploring the provincial government to fix up a four-kilometre stretch of road leading to the site, which he says is full of potholes and driving tourists away. Provided/Ken MacLellan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For 30 years, Ken MacLellan and his family have owned Meat Cove Campground at the northern tip of Cape Breton.

On its website, the campground boasts of its “rugged” outdoor camping — but recently, tourists have found it a bit rougher than they’d imagined.

MacLellan says so far this tourist season, he’s had 30 cancellations because of the four-kilometre stretch of provincial road that leads to the site.

“Because when they start on the road and they see the potholes, they turn around and go back and call me to cancel,” he said.

And it’s not just one, two or even a handful of potholes. MacLellan describes it as “one after the other,” 20 to 25 centimetres deep each.

“People are having trouble with their vehicles. I mean, they’re going to the garages. We fix four tires over there. We fix brake lines,” he said, adding he himself has recently spent $7,000 to fix the front end of his van.

Story continues below advertisement

To make matters worse, he says word has started to spread about the dire state of the road, and it’s driving away potential visitors.

“My tourist season is down by 50 per cent. I’m down $50,000 from the 1st of June until tomorrow,” he said.

“Last week, I had no paycheques for my employees because this has been so bad, and the road is in such bad condition.”

The road was repaired after 2010’s major flooding in the area, but it wasn’t completely paved. The road was upgraded five years ago, according to the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, with new guardrail and paving along the steep hills.

Scenic view of coastline at Meat Cove, Cape North, Cabot Trail, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia on Sunday, June 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Keith Levit View image in full screen
Scenic view of coastline at Meat Cove, Cape North, Cabot Trail, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia on Sunday, June 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Keith Levit.

MacLellan says he’s implored the province to pave the entire road, but has never received a response from government. Even gravel, he points out, is only a temporary fix because of the damage caused by plows during the winter.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the province committed $6.4 million for the Seawall Trail, a 50-kilometre trail that will include huts for hikers, parking and a shuttle service from Meat Cove. On the federal side, Ottawa announced $43 million this week for infrastructure improvements and projects related to hurricane Fiona recovery in Parks Canada-administered places on Cape Breton.

None of this helps MacLellan.

“I feel left out,” he said.

Gary Andrea, a spokesperson from the Department of Public Works, said the department will be making repairs soon.

The province will be grading the road, as well as some gravel patching and ditching, “as soon as weather permits.”

More on Canada
Cape BretonPotholesRoad ConditionsCabot TrailCape Breton HighlandsMeat CoveNS tourismMeat Cove NSMeat Cove CampgroundNS Department of Public WorksNS road conditions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices