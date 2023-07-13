Menu

Canada

Tornado confirmed in Ottawa, damage unclear

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 1:07 pm
Ottawa police are warning residents of a tornado in Barrhaven. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are warning residents of a tornado in Barrhaven. Courtesy: Daniel Ames
A tornado touched down in the City of Ottawa Thursday.

David Sills, executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, confirmed that a tornado hit Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

The tornado came just minutes after a tornado watch was upgraded to a warning. The warning was issued at 12:49 p.m. and Ottawa police tweeted at 12:55 p.m. they had received reports of a tornado in the Barrhaven area.

“We are aware of a Tornado in Barrhaven and surrounding areas. Officers are responding as needed. If driving please pull-over safely when emergency vehicles are passing. Residents: please seek shelter. Updates will follow,” Ottawa police said in the tweet.

As of 1:44 p.m. Thursday, however, the warning had been downgraded to a tornado watch. A warning remains in Prescott-Russell.

After the tornado touched down, Ottawa police said officers, along with Ottawa firefighters and paramedics, would be remaining on scene to assess for damage, and to help affected residents.

“This incident has a large footprint and officers and partners are working diligently to assist everyone needing help. There may be road closures due to fallen trees, electrical wires, etc.,” police said.

Police say a family reunification centre has been established at the Minto Recreation Complex, at 3500 Cambrian Rd. in Barrhaven.

More to come… 

