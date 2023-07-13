Tornado watch in effect for Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A rare tornado watch is in effect Thursday for parts of southern and central Quebec, including Montreal.

Environment Canada issued the notice around 10 a.m., saying atmospheric conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that could lead to tornadoes in the afternoon and evening.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather agency said. “Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

The summer storms could also bring powerful winds, large hail and heavy rainfall to affected areas.

The tornado watch was issued for the greater Montreal area and regions just north of the city, including Lanaudière and the Laurentians. The advisory is also in place for the Mauricie and Outaouais areas.

A #tornado watch is currently in effect for some southern and central Quebec sectors. Be prepared by knowing what to do during a tornado warning! Follow our warnings on https://t.co/LsccDfUK0P and via our mobile app WeatherCAN.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/4l7hJq2YMD — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) July 13, 2023

Environment Canada says in the event of a tornado, it’s best to seek shelter in a room on the lowest floor of a strong building and away from outside walls and windows. Residents should not stay in mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers or other forms of free-standing shelter.

If a tornado touches down, the weather agency says “as a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Other parts of the province, including Quebec City, are under severe thunderstorm watches.