Crime

Cambridge driver loses license, vehicle after caught speeding: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 13, 2023 10:51 am
Guelph police
One driver has lost his license for a month after Guelph police said officers clocked him going nearly double the speed limit.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said they pulled over a car that was going 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Woodlawn and Michener Roads.

A 46-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

In addition to losing his license, the man’s vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

