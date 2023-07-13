Menu

Crime

Man charged after 2 sexual assaults reported on minors at Newmarket mall

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 9:23 am
York Regional Police say a 25-year-old man is facing charges after two sexual assaults were reported at a mall in Newmarket.

Police said the first sexual assault happened on July 5 at a mall in the Yonge Street and Davis Drive area. Investigators allege there was a sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl.

“Officers learned that a male suspect followed the victim and then touched her in a sexual manner,” police said.

Then, a second incident happened two days later on July 7. Police said officers returned to the mall after security staff recognized the suspect who was then arrested.

Following an investigation, police allege they found another victim, a 15-year-old, who was touched in a sexual manner while at the mall a month earlier.

Police have charged Sina Shafti-Keramat, 25, of Toronto, with sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16 years old, and failing to comply with a release order.

