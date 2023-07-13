Blind singer with autism brings down house in ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition

Send this page to someone via email

Lavender Darcangelo is a name you’re going to want to remember.

The blind vocalist with autism, an America’s Got Talent (AGT) hopeful, certainly made an impression on the talent show stage this week.

Clad in a coloured dress that matches her name, Darcangelo brought down the house and had the audience on their feet with her rendition of Out Here on My Own, a ballad from the 1980 movie Fame, first made famous by Irene Cara.

Her sweet and powerful performance brought many in the audience to tears and earned her judge Heidi Klum’s coveted Golden Buzzer.

“I’ve been singing since, actually, I was three years old. I didn’t talk until I was four and a half. I’m also autistic as well as blind. I have a lot of dreams,” she said, as she came on stage with her dad Wil.

“I want to build a school where the classes are based off of what kids are naturally curious at, a school I would have thrived in. My dad’s name is Wil. He adopted me later in life. I met him at this after-school program he was doing.”

Wil explained that he started an after-school music program in 2010 and Darcangelo signed up. The two became fast friends and eventually, Wil and his husband Jamie adopted her.

In Tuesday’s episode, Klum gushed, “I feel like I just fell in love. This AGT journey is an amazing journey and I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say? Let’s do this!”

Darcangelo, meanwhile, was overcome with emotion as golden confetti rained down around her.

“I don’t know if this is a dream or if I’m really awake,” she said.

If Darcangelo looks familiar to you, it’s likely from the viral fame she achieved in 2019, after her dad uploaded a video of her singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

Currently, Darcangelo is raising money to put out her first solo album, Mosaic. In the meantime, you can cheer her on during the upcoming AGT live shows.