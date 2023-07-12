Wildfires sparked around B.C. as number reaches more than 320

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby said Tuesday that escalating wildfires and worsening drought conditions are signaling challenging times ahead for the province.

There are more than 320 wildfires burning across the province with 207 of those burning out of control.

In the last 24 hours, about 38 wildfires have been sparked in B.C. and there are now 17 wildfires of note, meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to communities and people.

There are a number of alerts and orders in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, which encompasses the area around Burns Lake, Houston, Smithers, and more.

In the Cariboo region, around Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, there are some orders and alerts issued in addition to a state of local emergency.

Meanwhile, a highly-visible new wildfire cropped up on North Vancouver’s Mount Seymour Wednesday afternoon.

These are the following wildfires of note.

In the Prince George Fire Centre, the Greer Creek fire is an estimated 1,804.7 hectares in size and was believed to be caused by lightning.

The Nithi Mountain fire is an estimated 238.4 hectares in size and is also believed to be caused by lightning.

The Whitefish Lake fire is an estimated 61.1 hectares, is burning out of control and also believed to be caused by lightning.

The Gatcho Lake fire is burning out of control and has forced some evacuation orders and alerts. It is an estimated 911.6 hectares but recently merged with three other fires on July 8 so it is now estimated to be more than 1,100 hectares.

The Nation River fire, thought to be caused by lightning, is an estimated 16,217 hectares.

The Big Creek fire is out of control and is a massive 47,029 hectares in size.

The Finger Lake fire, burning southwest of Finger Lake and approximately 60 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof, is an estimated 270.6 hectares in size.

The Tash Creek fire is burning approximately 24 kilometres south of Fort St. James on the west side of Highway 27 up the Bear Cub Forest Service Road. It is 501 hectares in size and burning out of control.

The Donnie Creek wildfire, which is still estimated to be the biggest in B.C.’s history, is an estimated 582,390 hectares.

This fire is located approximately 136 kilometres southeast of Fort Nelson and 158 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

In the Northwest Fire Centre, the Peacock Creek fire is an estimated 250 hectares and is believed to be caused by lightning.

The Tintgal fire is now an estimated 5,100 hectares after merging with the Sheraton Creek fire. The increase in size is a result of fire growth and the merging of these two wildfires.

The Parrot Lookout fire, thought to be caused by lightning, is an estimated 4,200 hectares in size.

In the Cariboo Fire Centre, the Teepee Lake fire, burning at Teepee Lake, is now an estimated 1,500 hectares in size.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

The Pelican Lake wildfire, burning north of the lake, is now 300 hectares in size.

The Townsend Creek fire, which is an estimated 921 hectares, is burning about 2.5km east of Margaret Lake. It is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

In the Coastal Fire Centre, the Davis Lake fire, burning approximately 18 kilometers north of Mission, is still considered out of control. It is about 110 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

There is also a yet unnamed fire, burning at Dean River, is 313 hectares in size. The Central Coast Regional District has issued an evacuation alert due to this fire.