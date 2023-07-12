Out-of-control wildfire burning on Mount Seymour

Send this page to someone via email

A highly-visible new wildfire has cropped up on North Vancouver’s Mount Seymour.

The BC Wildfire Service said it was still gathering information, but that the fire was first spotted just after 4:15 p.m.

View image in full screen Smoke rises from a new wildfire on Mount Seymour on Wed. July 12, 2023. Global News

The fire is burning out of control, and was last measured at 0.2 hectares. It is burning on the west side of the mountain, near Rice Lake and not far from the second switchback on Mount Seymour Road.

Story continues below advertisement

It is generating a large plume of smoke clearly seen from much of Metro Vancouver.

The District of North Vancouver said its municipal fire department was assisting the BC Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver to attack the fire, and that helicopters were currently bucketing the blaze.

A small fleet of skimmer aircraft appear to also be en route to tackle the flames.

The fire is not believed to have been caused by humans.

More to come…