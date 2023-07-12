SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Out-of-control wildfire burning on Mount Seymour

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 8:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver'
Wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver
Crews are tackling a wildfire on Mount Seymour just above North Vancouver Wednesday afternoon. Smoke from the fire on the west side of the mountain could be seen across a large part of Metro Vancouver.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A highly-visible new wildfire has cropped up on North Vancouver’s Mount Seymour.

The BC Wildfire Service said it was still gathering information, but that the fire was first spotted just after 4:15 p.m.

Smoke rises from a new wildfire on Mount Seymour on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a new wildfire on Mount Seymour on Wed. July 12, 2023. Global News

The fire is burning out of control, and was last measured at 0.2 hectares. It is burning on the west side of the mountain, near Rice Lake and not far from the second switchback on Mount Seymour Road.

Story continues below advertisement

It is generating a large plume of smoke clearly seen from much of Metro Vancouver.

The District of North Vancouver said its municipal fire department was assisting the BC Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver to attack the fire, and that helicopters were currently bucketing the blaze.

Trending Now

A small fleet of skimmer aircraft appear to also be en route to tackle the flames.

The fire is not believed to have been caused by humans.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'More than 300 wildfires burning in B.C.'
More than 300 wildfires burning in B.C.
FireBC WildfireBC Wildfire ServiceSeymourWidlfireNorth Vancouver Wildfiremount seymour wildfiremount seynournorth shore wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices