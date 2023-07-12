Driver asks Ontario police for warning after being clocked at 89 km/h over limit

A speeder was looking to get off easy after being clocked at well over twice the speed limit in Cambridge, according to the OPP highway safety division.
An officer stopped a car on Hespeler Road that was clocked at 169 km/h, and that had also been going as fast as 175 km/h, according to a post from the OPP on Twitter.
The speed limit on that stretch of Hespeler Road is 80 km/h.
When the officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver asked for a warning.
The driver did not get off so easily as police say the driver is facing charges of speeding, careless driving and stunt driving — charges that come with a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day licence suspension.
More on Crime
- ‘Do not approach’: OPP warn public as biker gang violence erupts in eastern Ontario
- Alleged sex abuse at N.S. youth centre could involve 200 survivors: RCMP
- Accused Toronto subway stabber missed court appearance on day of attack: docs
- Montreal police raid leads to 4 arrests on opening day of illegal magic mushroom shop
Comments