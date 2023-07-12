Driver asks Ontario police for warning after being clocked at 89 km/h over limit

Send this page to someone via email

A speeder was looking to get off easy after being clocked at well over twice the speed limit in Cambridge, according to the OPP highway safety division.

An officer stopped a car on Hespeler Road that was clocked at 169 km/h, and that had also been going as fast as 175 km/h, according to a post from the OPP on Twitter.

The speed limit on that stretch of Hespeler Road is 80 km/h.

When the officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver asked for a warning.

The driver did not get off so easily as police say the driver is facing charges of speeding, careless driving and stunt driving — charges that come with a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day licence suspension.

