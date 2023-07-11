Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after woman, 32, killed in Moncton stabbing

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 12:15 pm
A 32-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing Tuesday morning on Belleview Avenue in Moncton. View image in full screen
A 32-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing Tuesday morning on Belleview Avenue in Moncton. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The New Brunswick RCMP major crime unit is investigating the homicide of a 32-year-old woman after a stabbing early Tuesday.

In a release, RCMP said members of the Codiac detachment responded “to a report of a disturbance” on Belleview Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

“When police arrived at the scene, they located a woman in the street who was suffering from multiple stab wounds,” the release said. “The woman was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.”

Police stopped a vehicle near the scene a short time later and arrested a 38-year-old woman from Fredericton, a 49-year-old man from Bloomfield Ridge, and a 28-year-old man from Storeytown.

Police did not release further information about the people who were arrested and the victim was not identified.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who was travelling in, or who resides in the area and may have security camera or dash cam footage from the time of the incident, or who has information that may help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267),” the release said.

People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPHomicideMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPMoncton homicideMoncton Stabbingbelleview avenuebelleview avenue stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content