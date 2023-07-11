3 arrested after woman, 32, killed in Moncton stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP major crime unit is investigating the homicide of a 32-year-old woman after a stabbing early Tuesday.

In a release, RCMP said members of the Codiac detachment responded “to a report of a disturbance” on Belleview Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

“When police arrived at the scene, they located a woman in the street who was suffering from multiple stab wounds,” the release said. “The woman was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.”

Police stopped a vehicle near the scene a short time later and arrested a 38-year-old woman from Fredericton, a 49-year-old man from Bloomfield Ridge, and a 28-year-old man from Storeytown.

Police did not release further information about the people who were arrested and the victim was not identified.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who was travelling in, or who resides in the area and may have security camera or dash cam footage from the time of the incident, or who has information that may help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267),” the release said.

People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.