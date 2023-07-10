Menu

Crime

Dead body found in Regina house fire, police investigating

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 10:13 am
Regina Police service View image in full screen
Regina Police Service is investigating after a dead body was found in a house fire. Alexa Huffman / Global News
Regina police are investigating after a dead person was found in a house fire on Sunday.

The Regina Police Service and Regina Fire Service attended the blaze in the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

Police and fire crews are working with the Coroner’s office on the investigation.

More to come.

