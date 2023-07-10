Dead body found in Regina house fire, police investigating

Regina police are investigating after a dead person was found in a house fire on Sunday.
The Regina Police Service and Regina Fire Service attended the blaze in the 1700 block of Quebec Street.
Police and fire crews are working with the Coroner’s office on the investigation.
More to come.
