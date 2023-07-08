Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Southwest Calgary intersection re-opened after Saturday collision

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 3:45 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police have closed a southwest intersection due to a collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police have closed a southwest intersection due to a collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
Calgary police have re-opened a southwest intersection due to a collision on Saturday.

Details are scarce but the Calgary Police Service tweeted earlier in the day the intersection of 17th Avenue S.W. and 45th Street S.W. was expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and take other routes.

