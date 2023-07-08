Southwest Calgary intersection re-opened after Saturday collision

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have re-opened a southwest intersection due to a collision on Saturday.

Details are scarce but the Calgary Police Service tweeted earlier in the day the intersection of 17th Avenue S.W. and 45th Street S.W. was expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and take other routes.

🚧ROAD CLOSURE🚧 The intersection of 17th Avenue and 45th Street S.W. is expected to be closed for the next several hours due to a collision. Please avoid the area and take other routes. pic.twitter.com/JBvQuhfhtR — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 8, 2023