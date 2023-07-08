City of Airdrie unveils monument commemorating Korean War victory

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Airdrie unveiled a monument commemorating the Korean War Battle of Gapyeong Victory on Saturday.

Located near the cenotaph at the Town and Country Centre, the monumented was presented to Airdrie by the City of Gapyeong in South Korea as a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices made by Canadians in the battle.

The 2nd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry was widely recognized in the Battle of Gapyeong for preventing a costly defeat in the Korean War, the City of Airdrie said. The monument also celebrates the 60-year diplomatic relationship between Canada and South Korea, as well as the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armstice Agreement.

The City of Airdrie said the Korean War Commemorative Committee (KWCC) and the Calgary Korean Association (CKA) played an important role in the facilitation of the donation.

Dignitaries from South Korea and 300 other guests, delegates and politicians attended the unveiling ceremony, according to a Saturday news release.

“This monument serves as a lasting testament to the bravery and resilience of our soldiers on the battlefield. It is also a powerful reminder of the enduring friendship between Canada and Korea. We are honoured to have this monument in our city, where it will inspire generations to come and foster a deeper understanding of our shared history,” said Airdrie mayor Peter Brown.