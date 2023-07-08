Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Airdrie unveils monument commemorating Korean War victory

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Could war in Ukraine split nation in half like Korea? Defence diplomacy expert weighs in'
Could war in Ukraine split nation in half like Korea? Defence diplomacy expert weighs in
Andrew Rasiulis is a fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and has decades of experience and knowledge when it comes to international diplomacy and defence analysis. On the anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, he joined Carole Anne Devaney to talk about where the war is going and whether it could end as the 1950s Korean War did — with the country split into two nations – Feb 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Airdrie unveiled a monument commemorating the Korean War Battle of Gapyeong Victory on Saturday.

Located near the cenotaph at the Town and Country Centre, the monumented was presented to Airdrie by the City of Gapyeong in South Korea as a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices made by Canadians in the battle.

The 2nd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry was widely recognized in the Battle of Gapyeong for preventing a costly defeat in the Korean War, the City of Airdrie said. The monument also celebrates the 60-year diplomatic relationship between Canada and South Korea, as well as the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armstice Agreement.

The City of Airdrie said the Korean War Commemorative Committee (KWCC) and the Calgary Korean Association (CKA) played an important role in the facilitation of the donation.

Trending Now

Dignitaries from South Korea and 300 other guests, delegates and politicians attended the unveiling ceremony, according to a Saturday news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This monument serves as a lasting testament to the bravery and resilience of our soldiers on the battlefield. It is also a powerful reminder of the enduring friendship between Canada and Korea. We are honoured to have this monument in our city, where it will inspire generations to come and foster a deeper understanding of our shared history,” said Airdrie mayor Peter Brown.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
AirdrieKorean WarCity of Airdrieairdrie korean war monumentgapyeong battlekorean war monumentkorean war monument canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content