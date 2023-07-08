Fire destroys Vaughan home, sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A home in Vaughan has been destroyed and six people were assessed by paramedics after a fire on Saturday morning, officials say.

York Regional Police said a house fire broke out around Langstaff and Weston roads Saturday. Officers asked people to keep a distance from the scene as they worked on evacuations.

Paramedics told Global News six patients were assessed at the scene of the fire. One was taken to a local hospital, though their condition was not immediately clear.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m., paramedics said.

In an update, York police said the home had been completely destroyed by the fire.