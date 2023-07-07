Menu

Economy

Statistics Canada set to release job numbers for June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 6:51 am
Unemployment rate rises for the 1st time since August amid ‘cracks’ in job market
WATCH: Unemployment rate rises for the 1st time since August amid ‘cracks’ in job market – Jun 9, 2023
Statistics Canada is set to release employment figures for June Friday morning.

The job report will be the last major economic data release before the Bank of Canada announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

In May, the unemployment rate ticked up for the first time in nine months, rising to 5.2 per cent.

The Bank of Canada is hoping to see more softening in the labour market as it stays focused on bringing inflation down.

RBC says it expects the economy added 20,000 jobs in June.

But with population growth surging, it’s also forecasting the unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

