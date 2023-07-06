Fire damages multiple homes in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

What was first reported as a garage fire in northeast Calgary on Wednesday night ended up spreading to a house and also damaging other homes.

In a news release issued early Thursday, the Calgary Fire Department said crews were called about a blaze on Savanna Way N.E. at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters found a two-storey home and detached garage “fully involved with fire and flames spreading to the house next door.”

“Crews quickly started a fire attack while checking for occupants of both the source home and exposed home on the one side,” the CFD said. “Due to the size of the fire, aerial streams and large volume hose lines were required to attack the fire and protect other exposed homes.”

The CFD said the people inside the home near to where the fire began were able to safely get out on their own before firefighters arrived.

“The source home and neighbouring home suffered extensive damage and will be uninhabitable,” the CFD said, adding there were another four homes that had exterior damage to their siding.

Residents of those homes have since been allowed to return to their houses after air quality inside them was tested.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators continue to work to determine what may have started the fire.