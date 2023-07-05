Bomb squad called back after 2nd suspicious packages found in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, the discovery of a suspicious package has prompted Kamloops RCMP to close of an area of the Aberdeen neighbourhood.

In a media release, Mounties said a resident of the 2100 block of Sifton Avenue reported the latest package around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP said they had consulted with the Explosive Device Unit, which was slated to examine the package Wednesday. The 2100-block of Sifton Avenue has been closed, however no residents have been evacuated.

On Monday, another suspicious package — later determined to be a homemade pipe bomb — was located about a 10-minute walk away, also in the Aberdeen neighbourhood.

That discovery, in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent, also prompted a road closure and a bomb squad deployment.

Police are looking for any video shot in the neighbourhood and want to speak with anyone who witnessed anything suspicious.

“Perhaps someone was walking by and looked like they dropped a bag or another item; maybe a vehicle was parked in the area that could be related – any information available that hasn’t already been provided could be helpful in furthering the investigation,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a Tuesday media release about the pipe bomb.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.