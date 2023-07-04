Menu

Crime

Kamloops RCMP confirm discovery of pipe bomb in residential neighbourhood

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 6:16 pm
Kamloops RCMP have confirmed the discovery of a homemade pipe bomb in the Aberdeen neighbourhood on Monday night. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP have confirmed the discovery of a homemade pipe bomb in the Aberdeen neighbourhood on Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., are investigating the discovery of a pipe bomb in a residential neighbourhood on Monday night.

In a Tuesday media release, police said someone reported a suspicious package in the 900-block of Greystone Crescent, in the Aberdeen area, around 7:30 p.m.

Attending officers found “what appeared to be a homemade explosive” and cordoned off a safety perimeter, but residents weren’t required to evacuate.

An RCMP bomb squad arrived on Tuesday and confirmed the device was “indeed a pipe bomb,” spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were able to safely remove the device and the area has since reopened to the public.”

Police are now looking for any video shot in the neighbourhood and want to speak with anyone who witnessed anything suspicious.

“Perhaps someone was walking by and looked like they dropped a bag or another item; maybe a vehicle was parked in the area that could be related – any information available that hasn’t already been provided could be helpful in furthering the investigation,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

