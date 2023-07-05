Cars smash into houses in 2 separate hit and runs: Edmonton police

Two Edmonton homes were struck in separate hit-and-run crashes in north and southeast Edmonton early Wednesday.
North Edmonton hit and run
Around 12:10 a.m., police were called to a home in the area of 122 Avenue and 92 Street that had been hit and significantly damaged by a silver sedan.
The sedan drove through the property’s fence before colliding with the house.
Edmonton police said that there were no reported injuries.
The vehicle was last seen travelling on 122 Avenue at 96A Street, police said.
No one is in custody and Edmonton police said they continue to investigate.
Southeast Edmonton hit-and-run
Around 2:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a house at 42 Avenue and 70 Street causing significant damage.
Police said three people fled the scene.
There have been no reported injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been found.
Police said they don’t believe the two hit and runs are related.
Anyone with information can contact police at 780-423-4567 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
