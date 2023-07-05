Cars smash into houses in 2 separate hit and runs: Edmonton police

See more sharing options

Two Edmonton homes were struck in separate hit-and-run crashes in north and southeast Edmonton early Wednesday.

North Edmonton hit and run

Around 12:10 a.m., police were called to a home in the area of 122 Avenue and 92 Street that had been hit and significantly damaged by a silver sedan.

The sedan drove through the property’s fence before colliding with the house.

Edmonton police said that there were no reported injuries.

The vehicle was last seen travelling on 122 Avenue at 96A Street, police said.

No one is in custody and Edmonton police said they continue to investigate.

Southeast Edmonton hit-and-run

View image in full screen A southeast Edmonton home was ‘significantly damaged’ in a hit and run on Wednesday. Global News

Around 2:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a house at 42 Avenue and 70 Street causing significant damage.

View image in full screen The aftermath of a hit and run in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday. COURTESY: Shane Koren

Police said three people fled the scene.

There have been no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been found.

Police said they don’t believe the two hit and runs are related.

Anyone with information can contact police at 780-423-4567 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.