Police say victim of fatal Oakville fire may have jumped from apartment

A man who died following an early morning apartment fire at a residential area in Oakville, Ont., may have “jumped or fallen” from the highrise, say police.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) says fire crews were called out to the blaze after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Queen Mary Drive, just northwest of Lakeshore Road East.

Police on scene at 199 Queen Mary Drive in Oakville for fire investigation. One male was transported to hospital but tragically has been passed away.

Fire was contained to a single unit on the 11th floor of the building.

Fire was contained to a single unit on the 11th floor of the building.

Investigators say the deceased was first discovered on a front lawn outside the building.

“The adult male was found on the ground below the balcony of the unit on the 11th floor and rushed to hospital,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.

Anderson says the fire was contained to just one unit and there were no other injuries.

He said the man appeared to be the only occupant in the apartment.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.