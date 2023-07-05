Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Police say victim of fatal Oakville fire may have jumped from apartment

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 1:50 pm
Halton Regional Police on scene at an apartment complex in Oakville, Ont. July 5, 2023 following a fatal fire that saw a man die. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police on scene at an apartment complex in Oakville, Ont. July 5, 2023 following a fatal fire that saw a man die. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who died following an early morning apartment fire at a residential area in Oakville, Ont., may have “jumped or fallen” from the highrise, say police.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) says fire crews were called out to the blaze after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Queen Mary Drive, just northwest of Lakeshore Road East.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the deceased was first discovered on a front lawn outside the building.

“The adult male was found on the ground below the balcony of the unit on the 11th floor and rushed to hospital,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.

Anderson says the fire was contained to just one unit and there were no other injuries.

Trending Now

He said the man appeared to be the only occupant in the apartment.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Click to play video: 'Grocery rebate payments rolling out across the country'
Grocery rebate payments rolling out across the country
Halton Regional PoliceApartment FireOakvilleOakville newsOakville FireLakeshore Road WestKerr StreetOakville fatal fireQueen Mary Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content