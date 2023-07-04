Menu

Fire

Leaf Rapids, Man. evacuees can return home after wildfire threat

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 4:37 pm
A plume of smoke rises from a wildfire burning near Leaf Rapids, Man., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dawn Halcrow.
Residents of Leaf Rapids, Man., can begin to go home after a wildfire came dangerously close to the community, forcing its citizens to evacuate.

A Manitoba government spokesperson confirmed the evacuation order for the area has been lifted and work is being done to make sure residents can go home safely.

Bus transportation back to the northern community and gas vouchers are available for those who need it, the spokesperson said.

An extra round of cheques for food are also available for evacuees until they are settled in.

Residents were directed to leave the community on June 26 as a nearby wildfire grew to over 10,000 hectares and encroached on the town.

The nearby city of Thompson took in those who left, setting them up in hotels while the province issued cheques to cover the costs of meals and accommodation.

As of Monday the province’s fire map said the blaze stood at over 20,000 hectares and is considered out of control.

Click to play video: 'Leaf Rapids, Man. residents could wait weeks to return home after wildfire evacuation'
Leaf Rapids, Man. residents could wait weeks to return home after wildfire evacuation
WildfireManitoba GovernmentThompsonwildfire evacuationManitoba wildfireLeaf Rapidsmanitoba fire map
