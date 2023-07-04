Bradford home invasion: 1 resident shot, police looking for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for the public’s assistance following a home invasion robbery that led to one resident being shot in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

On Monday around 3:50 a.m., police responded to reports of a home invasion with shots fired in the area of West Park Avenue and Professor Day Drive.

Police say four masked suspects broke into a home and awakened the two male occupants, aged 23 and 21.

Both men were assaulted and the 23-year-old was shot, police say.

Police say the 23-year-old was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, treated and released and the 21-year-old did not require medical attention.

The suspects stole a number of items in what police think was a targeted attack.

Officers say a white SUV and a black SUV were involved in the incident.

Descriptions of the four suspects are posted on the South Simcoe police website.

Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects and ask that anyone with information, security or dashcam footage contact Det. Const. Strilec at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 ext. 1059, email shawn.strilec@southsimcoepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.