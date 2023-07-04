Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bradford home invasion: 1 resident shot, police looking for suspects

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 11:15 am
Body-Worn Camera on South Simcoe Police officer in May 2022 View image in full screen
Body-worn camera on South Simcoe police officer in May 2022. Handout/South Simcoe police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for the public’s assistance following a home invasion robbery that led to one resident being shot in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

On Monday around 3:50 a.m., police responded to reports of a home invasion with shots fired in the area of West Park Avenue and Professor Day Drive.

Police say four masked suspects broke into a home and awakened the two male occupants, aged 23 and 21.

Both men were assaulted and the 23-year-old was shot, police say.

Police say the 23-year-old was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, treated and released and the 21-year-old did not require medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects stole a number of items in what police think was a targeted attack.

Trending Now

Officers say a white SUV and a black SUV were involved in the incident.

Descriptions of the four suspects are posted on the South Simcoe police website.

Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects and ask that anyone with information, security or dashcam footage contact Det. Const. Strilec at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 ext. 1059, email shawn.strilec@southsimcoepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
ShootingBreak And EnterHome InvasionBreak InSouth Simcoe PoliceBradfordBradford West GwillimburySSPhome invasion Bradford
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content