Fatal accident during BC Cup race at Big White

Kelowna Mounties are confirming that a cycling accident at Big White resort is under investigation by the BC Coroner’s Service.

Few details have been made available, but RCMP said it’s a teenage competitor in the BC Cup who died in a crash. The crash is believed to have happened during a race.

The Coroner’s Service’s investigation into the death is not criminal in nature.

The cycling community has been grieving the tragic loss of the young competitor.

BC Cup, an event put on by Cycling BC, attracts some of the best riders in the world who participate in exceptionally technical tracks requiring skill, fitness, and mental strength.