Crime

Fatal accident during BC Cup race at Big White

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 9:37 am
FILE: Big White mountain mountain biking. View image in full screen
FILE: Big White mountain mountain biking. Courtesy: Big White
Kelowna Mounties are confirming that a cycling accident at Big White resort is under investigation by the BC Coroner’s Service.

Few details have been made available, but RCMP said it’s a teenage competitor in the BC Cup who died in a crash. The crash is believed to have happened during a race.

Final day of the ski season at Big White Ski Resort

The Coroner’s Service’s investigation into the death is not criminal in nature.

The cycling community has been grieving the tragic loss of the young competitor.

BC Cup, an event put on by Cycling BC, attracts some of the best riders in the world who participate in exceptionally technical tracks requiring skill, fitness, and mental strength.

