Hundreds displaced by fire at Lake Louise housing complex

Lake Louise, Alta. RCMP and local fire departments responded to a fire at the Charleston Residence in the Lake Louise village early Monday afternoon.
As of 3 p.m., police confirmed the housing complex was being evacuated and they believe 200 to 400 people will be displaced.
Police say buses will transport evacuees from the fire scene to a muster point at the Lake Louise ski hill and resources will be in place.
Mounties are asking all visitors at the ski hill to sign in, and say an update will be sent when available.
