Wildfire leaves one house burned on Piapot First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews have been on scene on the Piapot First Nation trying to contain a fire that has left one house in a blaze and traffic re-routed.

Piapot First Nation band councillor Crystal Crowe said the fire started on Saturday where the Nations’ heavy equipment operators jumped in to help contain the fire.

By midnight, Crowe said the fire was out. Or so they thought.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We did have a community engagement today at 10:00 at our school … we were just wrapping up with the community engagement for (Chief) Payepot school,” said Crowe. ‘When we were coming up and everybody just started running. We (seen) the smoke. It was thick. It was bad. And how the fire started is unknown.”

Due to dry weather conditions, Piapot First Nation has placed a fire ban in the community. Crowe said the fire was close to two houses where leadership and emergency crews resorted to evacuating occupants of the two homes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We did lose one of our houses that were abandoned. But we managed to save the house that somebody was living in,” she said.

Emergency crews and volunteers have worked throughout Sunday to contain the fire. Barricades have been put in place.

Global News will provide further details when they become available.