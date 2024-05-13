Menu

Closing sales begin at Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2024 11:52 am
Ted Baker Canada has begun closing sales at its stores as well as its Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand locations.

Matthew Butler, a spokesperson representing Ted Baker Canada, confirmed the sales would encompass the trio of brands’ entire Canadian and U.S. footprint.

Court records show the three apparel retailers have 25 stores in Canada and 34 in the U.S.

Late last week, Ted Baker Canada announced it was marking down its apparel and accessories by up to 30 per cent at some Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand stores in Canada and the U.S.

At the time, it said all sales at the stores were being treated as final and online shopping was no longer available “for the time being.”

Ted Baker Canada filed for court protection from creditors last month in the hopes of getting “breathing room” to decide whether to liquidate and wind down its three retailers or pursue other unspecified alternatives.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

