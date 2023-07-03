Menu

Headline link
Canada

U.S. Coast Guard rescues stranded boaters east of Victoria

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 5:39 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. Coast Guard conducts rescue east of Victoria, B.C.'
U.S. Coast Guard conducts rescue east of Victoria, B.C.
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard deploy to Lopez Island, east of Victoria, B.C., to rescue stranded boaters on Sunday.
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard were called Sunday to conduct a rescue in waters just east of Victoria. The operation was caught on camera.

Three people, including a 14-year-old, found themselves in trouble when their 38-foot vessel became disabled near the south end of Lopez Island in Washington State.

The coast guard said weather conditions pushed the group’s boat onto the island’s rocky shore.

Trending Now

An air crew was deployed from Port Angeles. It was able to land on the island to pick up the stranded boaters and carry them to the mainland.

There were no injuries reported, but the boat is now slated to be salvaged.

Environment Canada is warning boaters in the Salish Sea that gales from the northwest are forecast to continue into the week.

