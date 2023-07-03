U.S. Coast Guard rescues stranded boaters east of Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard were called Sunday to conduct a rescue in waters just east of Victoria. The operation was caught on camera.

Three people, including a 14-year-old, found themselves in trouble when their 38-foot vessel became disabled near the south end of Lopez Island in Washington State.

#BREAKING (1/2) A #USCG aircrew from Port Angeles rescued 3 people last night around 10 p.m., after their 38-foot vessel became disabled near the south end of Lopez Island, WA. Weather conditions pushed the boat onto the rocky shore. Station Bellingham also responded to assist… pic.twitter.com/TRYQ6126T2 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) July 2, 2023

The coast guard said weather conditions pushed the group’s boat onto the island’s rocky shore.

An air crew was deployed from Port Angeles. It was able to land on the island to pick up the stranded boaters and carry them to the mainland.

There were no injuries reported, but the boat is now slated to be salvaged.

Environment Canada is warning boaters in the Salish Sea that gales from the northwest are forecast to continue into the week.