Traffic

Numerous BC Ferries sailings cancelled Sunday due to staffing issues

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 4:59 pm
Parking chaos left behind in Tsawwassen
Traffic to BC Ferries' terminals may have finally eased off this holiday weekend after the chaos in recent days caused by a delayed retrofit for a vessel. Now as Julia Foy reports, the problem appears to be the parking chaos left behind.
Staffing issues have led to numerous BC Ferries’ Sunday sailings being cancelled.

BC Ferries said sailings from Swartz Bay, Pender Island and Mayne Island are cancelled due to challenges in securing the required number of crew for the Salish Raven.

Cancelled Sailings Sunday, July 2:

  • 5:10 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)
  • 6:05 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)
  • 7:05 pm departing Swarz Bay (Victoria)
  • 8:00 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)
  • 8:45 pm departing Village Bay (Mayne Island)
  • 9:20 pm departing Otter Bay (Pender Island)

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries staff said in an advisory.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew.”

As a result of the Salish Raven cancellations, the Salish Eagle and Queen of Cumberland will be operating on the following revised schedules:

Salish Eagle Revised Schedule for Sunday, July 2:

  • Departing Tsawwassen at 7:15 p.m., arriving at Otter Bay (Pender Island) at 8:40 p.m.
  • Departing Otter Bay (Pender Island) at 8:50 p.m., arriving at Village Bay (Mayne Island) at 9:15 p.m.
  • Departing Village Bay (Mayne Island) at 9:25 p.m., arriving at Tsawwassen at 9:50 p.m.
  • Departing Tsawwassen at 10:00 p.m., arriving at Long Harbour (Salt Spring Island) at 11:25 p.m.

Queen of Cumberland Revised Schedule for Sunday, July 2:

  • Departing Swartz Bay at 6:15 p.m., arriving at Otter Bay at 6:55 p.m.
  • Departing Otter Bay (Pender Island), arriving at Lyall Harbour(Saturna Island) at 7:45 p.m.
  • Departing Lyall Harbour(Saturna Island) at 7:55 p.m., arriving at Village Bay (Mayne Island) at 8:35 p.m.
  • Departing Village Bay (Mayne Island) at 8:45 p.m., arriving at Sturdies Bay (Galiano Island) at 9:05 p.m.
  • Departing Sturdies Bay (Galiano Island) at 9:15 p.m., arriving at Otter Bay (Pender Island) at 10 p.m.
  • Departing Otter Bay (Pender Island) at 10;10 p.m., arriving at Swartz Bay at 10:50 p.m.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow on Twitter @BCFerries, or visit bcferries.com for more information.

