Toronto’s smoky air to improve west to east on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says poor, smoky air quality in Toronto is set to improve from the west to east through the day.

The City of Toronto on Saturday morning remained under an air quality special statement due to forest fire smoke, with the haze causing “high levels” of pollution in the air.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are set to improve first in the west of the city, before moving to the east.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the special air quality statement said.

Swiss air quality technology company IQAir ranked Toronto as the fifth worst air quality in the world on Saturday morning, behind Montreal and ahead of Washington, D.C.