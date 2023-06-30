Menu

1 dead, 1 injured following collision on Hwy. 35 in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 7:18 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a collision on Hwy. 35 near Coboconk has claimed the life of a driver on June 30, 2023. The Canadian Press file
One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Coboconk, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP,  emergency crews responded to the collision around 3:40 p.m.

Police say the driver of one vehicle died while the other driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway was closed between Somerville Concession 3 and Somerville Concession 5 to allow for the OPP investigation.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

OPP say anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not already spoken with police is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

