Head-on collision closes section of Hwy 35 south of Lindsay

At least one person has suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:14 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving two SUVs near Waite Road, just north of the village of Pontypool in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
OPP in a tweet said the highway was closed between Waite and Ballyduff roads.
OPP is appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information — including possible dash-camera footage — is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
