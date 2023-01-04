Head-on collision closes section of Hwy 35 south of Lindsay

See more sharing options

At least one person has suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:14 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving two SUVs near Waite Road, just north of the village of Pontypool in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

OPP in a tweet said the highway was closed between Waite and Ballyduff roads.

#CKLOPP reporting Highway 35 is closed between Waite Rd and Ballyduff Rd for a head-on collision involving two motor vehicles. One driver is believed to have sustained serious injuries. OPP are appealing for witnesses and encourage anyone with info to call 1-888-310-1122 pic.twitter.com/iHwbIXoasL — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 4, 2023

OPP is appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information — including possible dash-camera footage — is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come…