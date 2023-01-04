Menu

Head-on collision closes section of Hwy 35 south of Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 7:41 pm
A section of Highway 35 north of Pontypool is closed Wednesday following a head-on collision on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Waite Road around 4:15 p.m. At least one person was sent to hospital, injuries to anyone else involved are unclear at this time. The highway is closed between Waite and Ballyduff roads.

At least one person has suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:14 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving two SUVs near Waite Road, just north of the village of Pontypool in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Read more: Support pours in after 2 boys seriously injured in Armour Road crash in Peterborough

OPP in a tweet said the highway was closed between Waite and Ballyduff roads.

OPP is appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information — including possible dash-camera footage — is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come…

