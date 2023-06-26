2 airlifted to Toronto hospital after Hwy. 35 crash south of Minden: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Minden Hills Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4 p.m. emergency crews responded to crash on Highway 35 following reports that a southbound vehicle had crossed into the northbound lanes and rolled.

OPP located the vehicle along Moore Lake Estates Road near the Gull River, about 20 kilometres south of Minden.

Police say one of two occupants had to be extricated. Both were first taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and were later airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital.

Highway 35 northbound was reduced to one lane while OPP investigated.

OPP say anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the area at the time is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.