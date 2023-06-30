Fiery head-on crash in Vaughan captured on video, impaired charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a fiery crash in Vaughan left another person with serious injuries, police say.

Officers said the collision occurred on May 28. A video of the collision shared by police on Twitter Friday appears to show a white SUV crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting a black vehicle which attempts to move out of the way.

The video then shows the black vehicle burst into flames after the impact.

According to police, the driver of the white SUV fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Police said as crews extinguished the flames, police found the driver of the white SUV at a nearby restaurant.

Officers said the driver faces “numerous charges” for impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of the collision.

According to police, the driver of the black vehicle suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.